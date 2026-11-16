The Eagles had plenty of hits throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, beginning with “Take It Easy” in 1972. So it’s interesting that in 1976, at the peak of their career, the band released “New Kid In Town”, inspired by their anticipation of aging.

“New Kid In Town” is the first single released from their Hotel California record. The song was written by band members Don Henley and Glenn Frey, along with songwriter JD Souther.

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The pensive song starts with, “There’s talk on the street, it sounds so familiar / Great expectations, everybody’s watching you / People you meet, they all seem to know you / Even your old friends treat you like you’re something new.“

“The point was at some point some kid would come riding into town that was much faster than you, and he’d say so, and then he’d prove it,” Souther told Songfacts. “That’s the story of life. That’s the story of aging, especially coming out of your teenage and young man years. And as you approach 30, you begin to see that things don’t stay the same forever, and that there’s a lot of other guys like you, and gals like you, that want the same thing that are coming up, and they want their moment, too, and they’re going to get it. And it’s fine. It’s as it should be.”

How Eagles Came Up With The Idea For “New Kid In Town”

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It was Souther who originally had the idea for “New Kid In Town”. Surprisingly, Souther held on to the idea for “New Kid In Town” for a while before he shared it with Henley and Frey.

“I had the chorus written for ‘New Kid in Town’ about a year before Glenn and Don heard it,” Souther later told Rolling Stone. “It came time to make Hotel California, and we convened as we always did. Often at Glenn’s house, around a big picnic table, legal tablets out, piano nearby, guitars in hand. I played them that, and everyone looked at me. ‘Man, that’s a hit. Where’s that been?’ Don knew what else to do with it. We finished it together with some of the other songs on that album.”

After “New Kid In Town”, Eagles released the title track of Hotel California, a song that became one of their biggest hits. Hotel California also includes “Life In The Fast Lane”, a Top 15 hit for the group.

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