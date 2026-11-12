Tim McGraw Reveals Why He Hesitates To Share New Music With Faith Hill and Their Three Daughters

Tim McGraw knows the women in his life will speak their minds.

In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, McGraw revealed why he doesn’t like to show his wife, Faith Hill, or their daughters— Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24—his music in the beginning stages.

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“I don’t like to share it too early,” he told the outlet. “I like to get it to where it’s sounding pretty decent before they hear it, because they’ll let me know the truth for sure.”

It’s McGraw’s wife, in particular, whom he often looks to for musical advice.

“Faith’s one of the best recording artists out there and one of the greatest singers in the world, I think,” he said. “So when she hears something on a record and tells me I need to go back and check that, I’ll go back and check it.”

Tim McGraw Praises the Women in His Life

McGraw’s comments came the month after he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. During his speech, the country star spent significant time addressing the women in his life, beginning with his mother, Betty D’Agostino.

“You have been my rock through it all. You nurtured, you provided, you endured. You are the one who stayed,” he said. “You sacrificed more than any of us understood at the time and the pain you carried was real. And now so is the joy we share in this room tonight.”

Next, he turned his focus to Hill.

“You know our story, but what you don’t know is she is the most loving, compassionate, the best person I know,” McGraw said of Hill, his wife of 30 years. “She’s so solid and I am more solid because of her. She is just the most beautiful person I know inside and out…Faith, I love you. I love you Faith.”

Later, he spoke about his three girls, whom he called “my heart.”

“You’re the best thing we’ve ever made. Nothing in our careers even comes close,” he said. “And I realize the gift that comes with having famous parents and I also realize the price. You’ve paid it with grace. You’ve grown into women that I’m more proud of than any award or number one single that I could ever have. I love you girls so much.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum