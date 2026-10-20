U2 to Headline Halftime Show of NFL’s First-Ever Thanksgiving Eve Game

U2 will perform during a history-making NFL game. The league recently announced that the Bono-led band will take the stage at halftime during the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, which will stream live on Netflix.

“There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don’t just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The game will see the Green Bay Packers face off against the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Kickoff will take place at 8 p.m. ET.

U2 is no stranger to the NFL. The band, which is celebrating 50 years together this year, previously headlined the Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show in February 2002.

What to Know About Netflix and the NFL

As for Netflix, the streamer has become known for showcasing big music moments during NFL games recent years. It all started back in 2024, when Beyoncé performed during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Christmas Day game.

Then, in 2025, Snoop Dogg brought Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party to the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game. The game, which featured performances from Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and HUNTR/X, wound up becoming the most-streamed NFL regular season game in U.S. history.

This year, Netflix has already aired the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Australia featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to the Thanksgiving Eve game, Netflix will air Christmas Gameday doubleheader. First, the Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears. Later, the Buffalo Bills will travel to Denver to play the Broncos.

Netflix will also play host to a Jan. 9 game, on the final weekend of the NFL’s regular season.

In addition to the on-field action this season, Netflix will also stream NFL Honors globally, showcasing the League’s annual awards presentation the week of the Super Bowl.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

