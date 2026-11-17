Brianna Cameron’s voice does not match her age. The newly 14-year-old contestant on Kelly Clarkson’s Voice team took the stage during Y2K week to give her first live performance of the season.

While Cameron was not alive during the turn of the century or the years that followed, she revealed that she’s familiar with the music thanks to “different trends that are coming back.”

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Of course, one of the dominant artists of that period was Christina Aguilera, who just so happens to be an original coach on The Voice. As such, the teen opted to perform “Reflection,” which Aguilera released in 1999.

“To take on Christina Aguilera, who is one of the biggest artists in Y2K, but also in The Voice family, and completely crush it is kind of unheard of,” Clarkson told the cameras during Cameron’s rehearsal. “Brianna doesn’t really need a coach, but I’m a good cheerleader.”

Despite what Clarkson said, she did coach the teen, advising her to lead into the song’s dynamic moments instead of doing everything all at once. Cameron was quick to make the adjustment, prompting Clarkson to jump up and kick her legs in glee.

“I’ve been a big fan of Kelly for so long and the fact that I made her jump?!” Cameron said after the fact. “I’m so blessed and honored that she’s here to guide me as an amazing coach.”

Brianna Cameron Gets a Standing Ovation on The Voice

Clarkson’s reaction in rehearsal was small in comparison to how she—and the other three coaches—responded to Cameron’s live performance. Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine all leapt to their feat in awe after Cameron’s final notes rang out.

“Crystal clear, man. I’m sitting here going, ‘Man, if I covered that song my notes would not sound so pure,” Clarkson praised. “You just turned 14, which is so rude. You’re so beyond gifted, not only for your age, just in general.”

“How you float through a song?! You just tackled a Christina Aguilera song!” she continued. “That’s a big song. Congratulations, Brianna. You’re incredible.”

Cameron’s performance was enough to get her voted through to the Top 10. She’ll join Kyle Davis and Koumba Diallo on Team Kelly.

As for the rest of the Top 10, that’s comprised of Team Riley’s Ferryn & Brinkley and Joe Henley; Team Adam’s Connor Closs, Dakota Cohen, and Lexi Stephens; and Team Queen’s BigCountry and Mia Knight.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC