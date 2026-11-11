18 Years After Its Release, This Country Radio Classic Just Joined an Exclusive Club With Only 22 Other Country Songs

Zac Brown is making history. “Chicken Fried,” the song Brown’s band released in 2008, recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

While the billions club counts more than 1,200 members, few of those are in the country genre. In fact, “Chicken Fried” is now just the 23rd country song to achieve the feat.

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The song is also Brown’s first entry into the Spotify billions club.

That’s not the only way “Chicken Fried” has found its way into the record books.

Back in October, Country Aircheck named the track the most popular song on country radio in the past two decades. It beat out Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road,” Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel,” and Blake Shelton’s “Honey Bee” to take the top spot.

The full ranking included 100 songs total, five of which Brown released. His other inclusions were: “Toes,” “Knee Deep,” “Whatever It Is,” and “Homegrown.”

While Brown nabbed the No. 1 position, it was Luke Combs who had the most songs on the list, with a total of 10. Jason Aldean had eight and Luke Bryan had seven, putting Brown in fourth place overall.

Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen each had four entries on the list, while Billy Currington and Rodney Atkins rounded out the top 10 with three apiece.

Every Country Song That’s Part of Spotify’s Billions Club

“Something in the Orange” – Zach Bryan “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen “Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton “Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs “When It Rains It Pours” – Luke Combs “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “Love Story” – Taylor Swift “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift “Body Like a Backroad” – Sam Hunt “Wagon Wheel” – Darius Rucker “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” – Dasha “Wasted On You” — Morgan Wallen “Life is a Highway” — Rascal Flatts “Fast Car” — Luke Combs “Jolene” – Dolly Parton “Heading South” – Zach Bryan “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton “Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown Band

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