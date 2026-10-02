This Country Classic Was Just Named the Most Popular Song on Country Radio of the Past 20 Years

The last two decades have brought more than a few hit songs to country music. For any fan, they could easily take a trip back to 2006 and remember what country songs dominated the airwaves at the time. And when it came to Country Aircheck, the publication wanted to celebrate its 20th anniversary by sharing the Top 100 country songs since the news source started. Again, fans might be able to guess stars like Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, and Carrie Underwood, but the No. 1 song didn’t come from any of them. Instead, that honor went to Zac Brown Band for the classic “Chicken Fried.”

While written by Zac Brown and Wyatt Durrette, “Chicken Fried” caught the attention of more than Brown, as The Lost Trailers released their own version. Eventually taking the lyrics into the studio, the Zac Brown Band watched as the track landed them on the charts for the first time. It didn’t stop there as it broke into the Top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100. And to make it even better, it topped the US Hot Country Songs chart.

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Over the years that followed, “Chicken Fried” became a staple for cookouts, tailgating, and days on the beach. And while two decades had passed since it first hit the airwaves, it remained a crucial part of country music history. Looking at the Top 10 on the Country Aircheck list, it featured:

“Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown Band “Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt “Wagon Wheel” – Darius Rucker “Honey Bee” – Blake Shelton “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” – Jake Owen “Before He Cheats” – Carrie Underwood “Cruise” – Florida Georgia Line “One of Them Girls” – Lee Brice “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell “Good Directions” – Billy Currington

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Zac Brown Band Brings More Than “Chicken Fried” To Top 100 List

With the full list containing 100 songs, the Zac Brown Band brought more than chicken, as songs like “Toes” and “Knee Deep” were also named. Charting a total of five songs, Zac Brown Band showed just how much of an impact they had on country radio over the decades.

Although finding their way to No. 1 on the list, the Zac Brown Band couldn’t compete with Luke Combs. The timeless voice behind “When It Rains It Pours” and “She Got the Best of Me,” Combs charted a total of 10 songs. Holding the top spot with 10 songs, Combs was followed by:

Luke Combs (10) Jason Aldean (8) Luke Bryan (7) Zac Brown Band (5) Blake Shelton (4) Kenny Chesney (4) Thomas Rhett (4) Morgan Wallen (4) Billy Currington (3) Rodney Atkins (3)

Combs might have landed the most songs on the list, but Zac Brown Band walked away with the biggest honor. Nearly two decades after “Chicken Fried” first hit country radio, fans were still ordering another helping.

(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)