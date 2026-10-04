1990s Rock Star Once Crowned Female Rock Artist of the Year Dead at 63

Sass Jordan has died. The singer, best known for songs including “High Road Easy” and “Make You a Believer,” died on Oct. 2, according to a post on her Instagram page. She was 63.

“On Oct 2 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side,” the post read. “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!”

Videos by American Songwriter

A cause of dath was not immediately available.

The tribute post also included a touching poem.

“I’d rather quit this life

Jumping with both feet

Into the-you know what

Without a backward look

I’d rather go running there

Arms wide open,

Than slowly ambling

One foot in

Over the edge

Dingle dangling

And no my darlings

Not the slightest jot of fear

And nothing of regret

But for the rest of me

I’ll stand by laughing

Remembering this body

That served me so brilliantly

Through sunshine and other stuff.

I’ll thank it profoundly

And move on, singing

But this time,

Ah yes, this time,

In perfect tune.”

What to Know About Sass Jordan

Jordan was born in Birmingham, England, and raised in Montreal, Canada, according to CBC.

The Irish Sun reported that Jordan began fronting bands in downtown Montreal clubs at age 16. Shortly thereafter, she became a singer and bassist for The Pinups, per the outlet.

In 1989, Jordan’s debut album, Tell Somebody, won the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year.

Three years later, Jordan put out her sophomore LP, Racine. After its release, Billboard named the Los Angeles-living musician the Female Rock Artist of the Year.

Also in 1992, Jordan teamed up with Joe Cocker to record “Trust in Me” for The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Throughout her career, the second outlet reported, Jordan toured with the likes of Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Van Halen. Additionally, she served as the sole female judge on Canadian Idol.

Jordan is survived by her husband, Derek Sharp, daughter Stella Jordan-Sharp, stepdaughter Brianne Sharp, and brother Daniel Jordan, per the outlet.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns