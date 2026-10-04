1990s Rock Star Once Crowned Female Rock Artist of the Year Dead at 63

Sass Jordan has died. The singer, best known for songs including “High Road Easy” and “Make You a Believer,” died on Oct. 2, according to a post on her Instagram page. She was 63.
“On Oct 2 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side,” the post read. “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!”
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A cause of dath was not immediately available.
The tribute post also included a touching poem.
“I’d rather quit this life
Jumping with both feet
Into the-you know what
Without a backward look
I’d rather go running there
Arms wide open,
Than slowly ambling
One foot in
Over the edge
Dingle dangling
And no my darlings
Not the slightest jot of fear
And nothing of regret
But for the rest of me
I’ll stand by laughing
Remembering this body
That served me so brilliantly
Through sunshine and other stuff.
I’ll thank it profoundly
And move on, singing
But this time,
Ah yes, this time,
In perfect tune.”
What to Know About Sass Jordan
Jordan was born in Birmingham, England, and raised in Montreal, Canada, according to CBC.
The Irish Sun reported that Jordan began fronting bands in downtown Montreal clubs at age 16. Shortly thereafter, she became a singer and bassist for The Pinups, per the outlet.
In 1989, Jordan’s debut album, Tell Somebody, won the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year.
Three years later, Jordan put out her sophomore LP, Racine. After its release, Billboard named the Los Angeles-living musician the Female Rock Artist of the Year.
Also in 1992, Jordan teamed up with Joe Cocker to record “Trust in Me” for The Bodyguard soundtrack.
Throughout her career, the second outlet reported, Jordan toured with the likes of Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Van Halen. Additionally, she served as the sole female judge on Canadian Idol.
Jordan is survived by her husband, Derek Sharp, daughter Stella Jordan-Sharp, stepdaughter Brianne Sharp, and brother Daniel Jordan, per the outlet.
Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns