Grammy-Winning Songwriter and Producer Behind Mariah Carey and Usher Classics Dead at 66

With both parents having a rich background in music, it was as if Manuel Seal was destined to follow in their footsteps. And that’s exactly what he did when he explored a career as a composer, record producer, singer, and songwriter. His talents caught the eye of more than a few icons when he collaborated with Usher, Janet Jackson, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey. Just a sample of the legacy he left behind, sadly, Seal passed away at 66.

Seal’s longtime friend Jermaine Dupri shared the news of his passing. Posting a statement on Instagram, the caption read, “Today I lost the first person to really understand me musically, Manuel Seal, he had a answer for every one of my ideas, that’s how he became the voice, singing funkdafied, he had a spirit and a presence that I never wanted to leave me.”

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Manuel Seal Scored His First Grammy Alongside Mariah Carey

While Seal had fans all over the world thanks to his work on Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Dupri knew the person away from the spotlight. And for Dupri, he never forgot the advice he offered and the love he shared. “I used to try to do as much as I could when he was there because the one thing he taught me was that the more you know, the better it’s gonna sound. Every time we spoke, we always ended the conversation by saying I love you, so at least I know he knew, and he knows. I’m so hurt, but I also thank God for blessing me with the experience. May your soul rest in peace, Big E.”

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Leaving his mark across several genres of music, Seal received a staggering 13 Grammy nominations. Among those nominations, the producer won one. And that came from his work with Carey on “We Belong Together.” Released on her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Pop 100, the US Billboard Hot 100, and the US Pop Airplay.

Filling the airwaves, “We Belong Together” proved the creative range of not just Seal but also Dupri, as they were both writers on the song. But while cherishing their time together, Dupri saw their talents going far beyond the Grammys. “Together we created the sound of So So Def. I’m going really miss you, Big E.”

From working with music icons to helping create the sound of So So Def, Seal spent decades turning ideas into hits. And although Dupri lost the person who understood him musically, the sound they created together wasn’t going anywhere.



(Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)