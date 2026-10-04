3 Art Rock Songs From the 1970s That Still Sound Edgy Today

These 1970s art rock songs still hold up today. No matter how much time passes, these staple tracks still have something exciting about them. Though the genre has moved on, these tracks are still as adventurous as ever.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Tracks From the 1990s That Are More Meaningful When You Listen to Them With Friends]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Life On Mars?” — David Bowie

Play video

David Bowie could be classified in many different ways, but an art rocker is typically at the top of the list. Take “Life On Mars?” for example. This track takes surrealism to an extreme with lyrics like, “Sailors fighting in the dance hall / Oh, man, look at those cavemen go / It’s the freakiest show / Take a look at the lawman, beating up the wrong guy / Oh, man, wonder if he’ll ever know / He’s in the best-selling show / Is there life on Mars?”

Bowie asks an existential question here, pushing the rock genre to new heights. This isn’t just a hit; it’s a commentary on life as we know it. Could there be anything else out there? When we listen to Bowie’s music, we can’t help but give in to the idea of something extraordinary.

“Comfortably Numb” — Pink Floyd

Play video

This is another band with many genre descriptors, but their unique brand of rock was as artful as any. Pink Floyd never shied away from the heady and exploratory in the 1970s, and this song is a strong example of that affinity.

“There is no pain, you are receding / A distant ship, smoke on the horizon / You are only coming through in waves / Your lips move, but I can’t hear what you’re saying,” the lyrics read. The powerful vocal performance and emotive guitar solos in this song elevate the medium to the point that the listener can do nothing but sit back in awe.

“Sweet Jane” — The Velvet Underground

Play video

When we think of art rock, The Velvet Underground is one of the first bands to come to mind. They have many songs that could fit comfortably on this list, but let’s highlight one of their most famous radio tracks, “Sweet Jane”.

“Standin’ on the corner / Suitcase in my hand / Jack is in his corset, Jane is in her vest / And me, I’m in a rock ‘n’ roll band,” the lyrics read. This is one of the band’s most accessible songs, but not so much that it loses its artfulness.