3 Rock Tracks From the 1990s That Are More Meaningful When You Listen to Them With Friends

These three 1990s rock tracks are best enjoyed with friends. Listening to them alone is fine, but they’re never better than when you share them with someone.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From 1994 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends]

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“Wonderwall” — Oasis

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Not to say that no one listens to this rock track alone anymore, but it’s mostly a party classic. It’s a little cheesy by today’s standards (largely thanks to the uncountable number of times it’s been played over the years). But no amount of cheese can stand a chance against a crowd of people looking for any commonality. This song provides an instant connector.

“Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you / By now, you should’ve somehow realized what you gotta do / I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now,” the iconic opening line reads. Try as you may, you can’t really help but want to belt along to this song, especially when your friends are around doing the same.

“Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” — Green Day

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This breakup song is just the ticket to help you heal, preferably alongside friends with a drink in your hand. This 1990s song is for those days when the sting is still there, but reality has sunk in. Often, there’s nothing really to do for those emotions but try to drown them out. This song works wonders in getting both your anger and your melancholy out and hopefully keeping the pain at bay.

Picture yourself heartbroken, surrounded by your best friends. What 1990s rock song do you want by your side? This song is perfect for that occasion, with grateful lines like “Tattoos of memories, and dead skin on trial / For what it’s worth, it was worth all the while.”

“Hand In My Pocket” — Alanis Morissette

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“I’m high, but I’m grounded / I’m sane, but I’m overwhelmed / I’m lost, but I’m hopeful, baby,” Alanis Morissette lists in her iconic 1990s rock song, “Hand In My Pocket.” This song is a karaoke staple with its infectious melody and catchy chorus. This is the kind of song that shines in the brightest light when you and your friends are in a singing mood.

“And what it all comes down to / Is that everything’s gonna be fine, fine, fine / ‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket / And the other one is givin’ a high five,” she sings later in the chorus, embracing life’s contradictions.

(Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns)