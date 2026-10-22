3 British Invasion Bands From 1975 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

Music from the U.K. has long been impacting culture in America. When it comes to rock, it basically started in the 1960s. But it didn’t end there. No, the so-called “British Invasion” continued into the following decades.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three bands from back in the day that still rock our world now. Indeed, these are three British Invasion bands from 1975 whose melodies still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

Iron Maiden

Play video

Founded in 1975 in London, England, Iron Maiden is today considered one of the most important heavy metal bands of the decade. But it took a handful of years before the band decided to release its debut album. Though the members first got together in the middle of the 1970s, Iron Maiden released its self-titled debut album at the beginning of the following decade in 1980. But no matter who you think of the group, their music still continues to impact culture today thanks to songs like “Hallowed Be Thy Name” and “The Trooper”.

Queen

Play video

Queen started in 1970 and released their debut album in 1973. But it was in 1975 when the group released their now-all-time album, A Night At The Opera, which included perhaps the greatest classic rock song of all time, “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The record was reportedly the most expensive to make in history at the time, but it was well worth it. The LP became Queen’s first No. 1 album in the UK and the first platinum-selling album in the US. So, while things got started a little earlier for Queen, it was 1975 when they really got on the map in a major mainstream way.

Fleetwood Mac

Play video

It’s wild that no Hollywood producer has tried to make a Fleetwood Mac soap opera. The band boasts nearly as much internal drama as they do hit tunes. For example, the band got started in 1967 in London. But it was eight years later when Fleetwood Mac experienced a facelift. While the outfit’s 1975 LP is their 10th official studio album, it was the first record to include Lindsey Buckingham as guitarist and Stevie Nicks as a vocalist. In many ways, the record marks the beginning of the group as we know it today. It was just two years later, in 1977, when Fleetwood released their iconic LP, Rumors. From there, the rest is history!

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images