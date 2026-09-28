3 British Invasion Bands From the 1990s Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

They say life is cyclical. Well, when it comes to British Invasion music, that’s certainly true. What began in the 1960s has since experienced several resurgences over the years, which is just what we wanted to highlight below.

We wanted to showcase three bands from back in the day that brought great music from the UK over to the US. Indeed, these are three British Invasion bands from the 1990s whose melodies still echo decades later.

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Oasis

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In many ways, Oasis helped to define the 1990s. The British-born band released their debut LP, Definitely Maybe, in 1994. They followed it up a year later in 1995 with the iconic album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? From there, Oasis was embedded in the mainstream. Part of a wave of music known as Britpop, the rock group rose to fame and fortune thanks to songs like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger”. But despite some major infighting between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, the band is back together these days and touring the world again.

Blur

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Speaking of Britpop, Blur was another group lumped into that category in the 1990s. The London-born band, which released its debut LP, Leisure, in 1991, was quickly known for songs like “Parklife” and “Girls And Boys”. Indeed, Blur made headlines. The band even engaged in a rivalry with fellow Britpop band Oasis, which thankfully never boiled over into anything too violent. Today, many music fans know Blur frontman Damon Albarn for his work in Gorillaz. But before that cartoonish band got going, he was making waves in Blur.

The Verve

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Compared to Blur and Oasis, The Verve may be the least well-known of the groups on this list. But the band may just have the most popular song amongst the trio. The Verve’s hit “Bitter Sweet Symphony” was all over the radio and television airwaves in the 1990s. Shows like Total Request Live on MTV played the video constantly. But while The Verve never quite got to be a household name like Oasis, the British-born outfit most definitely made a big impression on American audiences during the 1990s.

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