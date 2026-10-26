3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in 1985 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

In the middle of the 1980s, musicians all around the world were moved by the power of rock. In fact, they were moved so much by it that they started to form bands. And some of those groups have since stood the test of time.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three acts from back in the day that still rock our world. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1985 whose melodies still echo decades later.

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Guns N’ Roses

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Guns N’ Roses helped to define 1980s music. The group, which got things going in Los Angeles, formed in 1985. At first it comprised guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Axl Rose (hence the name). After a few members came and went, the main lineup was solidified, and it included Rose, guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Steven Adler, and rhythm player Izzy Stradlin. Two years after forming, GNR released their debut LP, Appetite For Destruction, which included raucous standout tracks like “Welcome To The Jungle”.

Radiohead

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While the British-born band Radiohead released its first album, Pablo Honey, in 1993, the band first got together eight years prior in 1985. Formed in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the members first met in private school in the area. At first, the group was called On A Friday, named after their weekly scheduled rehearsal. The band, before they even changed their name, received a record deal offer from Island Records, but they turned it down. But after some more practices and writing sessions, songs like “Creep” were made real.

Jane’s Addiction

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In 1985, singer Perry Farrell was looking for a new group. His former project Psi Com had just dissolved, and he needed something else. Well, that’s when the gears started turning for a rock band that would soon be called Jane’s Addiction, named after Farrell’s muse and housemate, Jane Bainter. It was about a year after Farrell started the outfit when guitarist Dave Navarro joined, bringing his six-string prowess to the outfit. Jane’s Addiction released their debut LP, Nothing’s Shocking, which included their signature hit “Jane Says”, two years after that in 1988. From there, the rest is history.

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