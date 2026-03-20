3 Classic Rock Bands From the 1960s That Are Known by a Single Name

Sometimes all you need is a single name to make an impact. Sure, there are groups like The Presidents Of The United States Of America that have risen to the top of the rock charts with long monikers, but then for every PUSA, there are many one-word bands who are also all-timers.

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It’s the latter group that we wanted to highlight here below—particularly those that rose up through the ranks way back in the 1960s. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands from the 1960s known by just a single name.

Santana

Even in 2026, music fans know the name Santana. The electric guitar player remains a fan favorite some sixty-plus years after his big break. Born July 20, 1947, Carlos Santana released his self-titled debut album with his band Santana in 1969. That was also the same year Santana performed at the famous Woodstock music festival. If he was an up-and-coming rocker before the fest, he was a living legend after it. And his band was well on its way to fame in the 60s, 70s, and beyond.

Cream

While the Bay Area-born rock band Santana released its debut LP in 1969, the British-born rock band Cream beat them by a few years. Indeed, Cream released their debut LP Fresh Cream in 1966 and followed it up with the smash sensation Disraeli Gears a year later. Two more records followed—Wheels of Fire in 1968 and Goodbye in 1969. Known for psychedelic rock music, the group, which included standout guitar player Eric Clapton, released songs like “Strange Brew” and “Sunshine Of Your Love”.

Genesis

Like Santana above, Genesis released its debut LP, From Genesis To Revelation, in 1969. Formed shortly before, Genesis gave music fans a great deal to celebrate. It’s also how people got to know the British-born drummer-turned-singer, Phil Collins. What was born in the late 1960s grew throughout the 1970s and 1980s and later became a Hall of Fame act. With a single word, you can spark a musical revolution. Genesis, Santana, and Cream prove just that!

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