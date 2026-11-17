By the mid-1980s, it was a big deal to form a rock band. Artists had seen what their predecessors had achieved in the decades prior, and they wanted a piece of the rock music action. Who could blame them?

But that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three acts from back in the day that got started in the mid-1980s. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1986 whose melodies still echo decades later.

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No Doubt

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While most people think of No Doubt as one of the essential rock bands of the 1990s, the group fronted by Gwen Stefani actually kicked things off in the decade prior. Formed in Anaheim, California, in 1986, No Doubt was originally started by Gwen’s brother Eric. At the time, Gwen was recruited as a backup singer. But soon things changed. Gwen took over as the lead singer a year later in 1987 after the tragic death of former band frontman John Spence. From there, the group grew, breaking into the mainstream in the 1990s thanks to albums like Tragic Kingdom.

Pixies

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Formed in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1986, Pixies released their debut album, Come On Pilgrim, a year later in 1987. From there, a memorable career unfolded. Today, the dreamy indie rock band is known for iconic songs like “Where Is My Mind?” and “Monkey Gone To Heaven”. Indeed, the project achieved something incredible. They were popular–even mainstream—and yet they were also eerie, even strange. They don’t make them like The Pixies anymore. In total, the timeless outfit has released 10 albums, including their latest, The Night The Zombies Came, in 2026.

Hootie & The Blowfish

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Those who grew up in the mid-1990s are rolling their eyes reading this. Hootie & The Blowfish—classic rock? Oh, boy. But it’s true. You’ll hear them on classic rock stations today. What was once novel and new is now vintage. What are you going to do? While the group formed in 1986 in South Carolina, Hootie & The Blowfish released their debut LP, Cracked Rear View, in 1994. That record went on to be one of the best-selling albums of all time thanks to songs like “Only Wanna Be with You”, “Let Her Cry”, and “Hold My Hand”. Yes, they were a staple of a bygone era.

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