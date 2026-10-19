3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in 1970 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

You might not expect it, but 1970 was quite the fertile year for incredible rock bands. Artists had learned from their predecessors in the 1960s and took those lessons to the next level, starting their very own projects.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three bands from back in the day that still help us rock out now. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1970 whose melodies still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

Derek And The Dominos

Play video

Derek And The Dominos might just boast the record for the shortest-lived classic rock band of all time. What began in 1970 ended shortly thereafter in 1971. But that’s the deal some made with the epic electric guitar player Eric Clapton. The man had a wandering eye in the 1960s and 1970s, playing in several projects around the time, including The Yardbirds and Cream. But perhaps no song the artist released around this time had the impact that “Layla” had. The song from Derek And The Dominos remains a loud, fast-paced banger that many music fans love today.

Queen

Play video

While they got started in 1970, Queen released their first album a few years later in 1973. From there, Queen released half a dozen more records during the decade that included standout tracks like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Don’t Stop Me Now”. Led by big-voiced singer Freddie Mercury, Queen remains one of the most important and impactful bands in classic rock music history. And it all began in 1970 with a hope, a dream, and a songwriter for the ages whose songs continue to make music fans happy.

Aerosmith

Play video

Aerosmith is one of those bands that has lived many lives over the decades. Every 10 years, or so, some critic pronounces the group dead. But somehow, someway, Aerosmith keeps it going. Whether it’s with early hits like “Dream On”, crossover hits in the 1980s like “Walk This Way” with rap trio Run-DMC, or epic ballads in the 1990s like “Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing”, Aerosmith has enjoyed many chapters to their long story. And today, all those songs continue to impact music fans in droves (mostly on classic radio stations).

Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns