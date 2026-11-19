Before rock music could take hold in a major way in the early 1990s, bands had to be formed in the decade prior. Getting to the top of the rock charts takes time—songs, lineups, and everything else need to marinate. But that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three groups that got going in the late 1980s before shining in the 1990s. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1988 whose melodies still echo decades later.

The Smashing Pumpkins

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When it comes to 1990s rock music, The Smashing Pumpkins were essential listening. While they got things going in Chicago in 1988, The Pumpkins released their debut LP, Gish, in 1991. From there, an iconic career ensued, thanks to records like Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. You couldn’t have been a rock music fan in the 1990s and not heard The Pumpkins’ catalog. It was all over the radio and all over MTV—and for good reason. Today, their songs still permeate the airwaves.

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Nine Inch Nails

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Songwriter and performer Trent Reznor has lived many musical lives. But it all began for him in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio. That’s where he started his breakout band Nine Inch Nails. NIN released its first LP, Pretty Hate Machine, in 1989, and from there an iconic career got going. NIN was a staple of 1990s rock, a veritable mascot for the bleak disillusionment the decade seemed to embrace, especially in the first half. Today, Reznor is one of the most sought-after soundscape artists for films and TV. Indeed, he’s lived many musical lives.

Sublime

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Sublime had such an impact on music fans in the 1990s that the group is enjoying a revival today, decades later. But since Sublime’s original frontman Bradley Nowell passed away in 1996 at just 28 years old, his son Jakob has taken up the charge more recently. Fans are flocking to Sublime shows these days, enjoying the favorites they loved back in the day—songs like “Badfish” and “What I Got”. Formed in 1988 in Long Beach, California, Sublime released three albums in the 1990s, all of them classics. The band even released a new album, Until The Sun Explodes, in 2026.

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