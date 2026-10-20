3 Classic Rock Songs From 1977 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Classic rock music can help you the next time you have to go out into the world and shop at the store. It can provide the right energy that you’ll need to get through your long list of chores and to-dos.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. These are three songs from back in the day that continue to pop up in our daily lives. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1977 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We Will Rock You” by Queen from ‘News Of The World’ (1977)

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A good beat is underrated when it comes to the shopping experience. There is a reason why people march to the rhythm of a loud drum during wartime. A beat can help the drudgery pass by that much better. And store owners know this. That’s why they might put on “We Will Rock You” by Queen when they see their clientele start to slow down. A good beat can get your heart racing and your soul singing. And that’s just what Queen inspires on this classic song from their epic catalog.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumors’ (1977)

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The 1977 album Rumors from Fleetwood Mac is an all-time classic. If grocery store or shopping mall purveyors wanted to, they could play the entire record on repeat, and customers would be as happy as ever. But when they get a little more selective, they’ll likely throw on the tune “Dreams” (another popular choice could be “Go Your Own Way”). Still, whatever song it is, you’ll hear it loud and proud the next time you find yourself strolling down the aisles looking for the right bag of pita chips or your next hooded sweatshirt.

“Barracuda” by Heart from ‘Little Queen’ (1977)

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This track from the Pacific Northwest boasts verve and moxie. That can be just what you want to hear when you’re going through the jungle that is a grocery store or shopping mall. Sometimes you don’t want to be distracted. Sometimes you don’t want to be caught up in the nice baubles and shiny things along your path. You want to go in, get your item, and get out. So, when “Barracuda” by Heart comes on the overhead speakers, you’re grateful. It helps you stay focused on your ultimate shopping mission.

Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns