3 Songs From the 1980s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Classic Rock Fan

If you want classic rock music, the 1980s had it. The decade built off the one prior and was also able to turn the genre on its head. Older, more standard sounds mixed with newer ones to create something fantastic and innovative.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that we return to often. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1980s that will instantly turn you into a classic rock fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

Play video

One thing about classic rock music—it gives you license to have a good time. The Minnesota-born artist Prince knew it, and that’s what he brought to the opening song on his iconic 1984 LP, Purple Rain. Prince didn’t waste any time. He got to the point right away with a track that was all about letting go, getting down, and having fun. But wait, there’s more! Not only did Prince give his fans license to rock, but he did so with expert ability. On this offering, the songwriting master is one part-preacher and one part-incandescent light.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen from ‘The Game’ (1980)

Play video

Another great aspect of classic rock is that it’s often all about power. Queen showcases that well on this tune from the beginning of the decade. The band’s 1980 track, “Another One Bites The Dust”, is a marvel. It’s explosive, empowering, and dominant. Those adjectives could all be used to describe the band’s frontman and lead singer, Freddie Mercury. If you ever wanted to know the definition of a rock star, look no further than the British-born performer. He’s a dynamo.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1987)

Play video

While Queen helped to open the decade with the song above, Guns N’ Roses helped to provide a sound for the end of it with tracks like “Welcome To The Jungle”. The offering opened GNR’s debut LP. It was an invitation as much as a recording. It was a promise as much as a composition. From then on, you knew—GNR was going to take their music to the edges of the universe (or jungle).

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images