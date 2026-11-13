3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Play All the Time in Bars and Restaurants

Restaurants and bars are the perfect venues for classic rock music. There is something about the energy of the place, the sound of the grill, and the clinking of beer glasses. It’s just the right environment for buzzing rock tunes.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we hear often as we step through the door of our favorite watering holes. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s we hear all the time in bars and restaurants.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Since I’ve Been Loving You” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin III’ (1970)

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Big, giant vocals. Piercing, beautiful guitar solos. Drums that could rattle your brain from your skull. And bass notes that seem to bubble and bump atop the ceiling. These are words that describe the classic rock wonder “Since I’ve Been Loving You” by Led Zeppelin. The 1970 blues-rock song extends for more than seven minutes. It’s a volcano of weeping. It’s explosive and larger-than-life. In other words, it’s the perfect offering to put on in a bar and restaurant. It will have the clientele moaning and crooning in unison in between buying fresh pitchers of suds.

“Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie from ‘Diamond Dogs’ (1974)

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Most of the time, bars and restaurants are places to have fun. The workday is long, but it’s all worth it when you can sink your teeth into a happy hour burger and fries at 5 o’clock in the afternoon. Well, as you do just that, notice how your favorite watering hole leans into the musical catalog of David Bowie. His tunes know how to put people in a good mood. For evidence of this, look no further than “Rebel Rebel”. The 1974 offering boasts a beat that gets you grinning between bites.

“Lookin’ Out My Back Door” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ (1970)

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In the early 1970s, there was no band bigger than Creedence Clearwater Revival. The swamp rock outfit was known for rollicking songs that put the spirit of the South into your stride. Lead vocalist John Fogerty offered twang and soul as he sung about politics, fun, and relaxing. And on the 1970 track, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door”, Fogerty is at his best. As his song plays, there is simply nowhere you’d rather be.

Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns