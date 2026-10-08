3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Can’t Help but Inspire You To Write More

Some of the best songs from the 1990s provided real inspiration. The artists who wrote them weren’t necessarily consumed with commercial success. They weren’t trying to be social media stars. No, they just wanted to write good tunes.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that urged us to be creative. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s that can’t help but inspire you to write more.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

Play video

This might be a surprising song to see on this list, but let’s break it down. The acoustic-driven tune isn’t some example of musician wizardry. It’s not something impossible to recreate. In fact, just the opposite. This standout single from the early 1990s features three simple (yet effective) stories connected with a chorus of hums. So, if you’re ever feeling stuck as a writer, put this song on and just try to emulate its blueprint.

“Ants Marching” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Under The Table And Dreaming’ (1994)

Play video

Dave Matthews Band is one of the most successful groups from the 1990s. The band released myriad No. 1 albums and grossed tens of millions of dollars on tour during the decade. But another feather in the group’s cap is just how inspiring they are. The band’s titular lead singer, Dave Matthews, has to be one of the most influential guitar players of the decade. He inspired millions of people to pick up their acoustics. And his song “Ants Marching” is all about eschewing the workaday banal lifestyle so many choose. Instead, he says, live like there is no tomorrow. You can’t get much more inspiring than that!

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

Play video

The mid-1990s belonged to the Canadian-born artist Alanis Morissette. Her breakthrough 1995 LP, Jagged Little Pill, made her an all-time star. Many of the songs on the buzzing record have inspired people to pick up electric guitars and start writing. But perhaps the one that inspired the most people is the scathing breakup tune “You Oughta Know”. We all know what heartbreak feels like. It’s universal. So, next time you want to write, just channel Morissette and pen a tune about the end of a relationship. It will get the gears going!

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage