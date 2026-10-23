3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s You Hear All the Time in Roller Rinks and Skate Parks

When you’re skating, classic rock music can take things up a notch. Sometimes a romantic ballad can set the right mood for you and a date. Other times, a peppy, buzzing tune can give you the energy to do another few laps around the rink.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that help when we’re out skating. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s you hear all the time in roller rinks and skate parks.

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“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins from ‘Face Value’ (1981)

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From beginning to end, this 1981 track from Phil Collins is fantastic. But at the end of the day, what this tune ultimately comes down to is that incredible drum solo near the end. The breakdown is perfect for the roller rink. As you skate in circles, you can raise your arms and air drum the entire thing like you’re on stage in some giant soccer arena. It’s fun, it’s goofy, and people have been doing it since the early 1980s when this song came out.

“New Year’s Day” by U2 from ‘War’ (1983)

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Sometimes classic rock is all about epic music. When you turn the radio dial to your favorite classic rock station, you aren’t looking for any shrinking violet songs. Well, U2 knows what you mean. The Irish-born band knows what you want. Their songs scrape the skies. And that’s the perfect kind of stuff to listen to when you’re at the skate park or roller rink. Sometimes you need a song that will give you that extra juice. Well, “New Year’s Day” by U2. The 1983 tune will get your heart racing.

“True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘True Colors’ (1986)

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Couple’s skate is a real thing. It’s important to youngsters! For anyone who frequented the roller rinks in middle school, it was something you looked forward to. And there may be no better couple’s skate classic rocker than Cyndi Lauper. Her music is almost always nostalgic. It’s sweet and sentimental—the kind of stuff you want to hold hands to. Indeed, Lauper’s tunes are constantly on in roller rinks around the world, even today.

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