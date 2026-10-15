3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in the 1950s Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

Mainstream rock music began in the 1950s. As a result, many songs from the era still influence culture today. You’ll hear them on the radio, on streaming platforms, and you’ll even hear them when you go out to buy waffles. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to showcase three tracks from back in the day that show up often as we shop. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in the 1950s whose melodies still echo decades later.

The Crickets

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Buddy Holly represents one of the biggest what-ifs in popular music history. The songwriter and performer died in his early 20s in a plane crash that also took the lives of other artists of the day. But Holly, who formed his band The Crickets in 1957, was a star even then. His songs had already transcended culture. His legacy later influenced the likes of Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen. But so much was lost that night in Iowa when his plane went down. Thank goodness we still have songs from his Lubbock, Texas-born band The Crickets like “That’ll Be The Day”.

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The Everly Brothers

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This group began in 1956 in Knoxville, Tennessee. And since those early days, The Everly Brothers released a number of hit songs along the way, including “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Bye Bye Love”. Blending harmonies that can only come from family members, Don and Phil Everly boasted a palpable chemistry that fans flocked to. These days, as you’re walking around your favorite haunts, from shopping malls to watering holes, you’ll likely hear their early rock style. It’s a sound that has influenced many.

The Isley Brothers

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Formed in 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Isley Brothers recorded some of the most famous early rock songs of all time, including “Shout” and “Twist And Shout”. Their songs have not only influenced myriad generations of songwriters and performers since, but they have also helped to entertain millions of music fans. Without “Shout” and “Twist And Shout”, what else might we be missing in history? Would The Beatles have been the same? The Rolling Stones? Who knows. But probably not.

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