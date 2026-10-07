3 Country Songs From 1989 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Country music by the late 1980s had its own unique sound and style. Especially in the year 1989, some of the best country songs were released, including these three, which all still make me smile when I hear them today.

“Is It Still Over?” by Randy Travis

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“Is It Still Over?” sounds like it might be a sad song, and it is, sort of. But “Is It Still Over?” is actually an uptempo, slightly humorous song, sung from the perspective of someone who knows all too well that they messed up too badly to likely ever recover.

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The chorus says, “Is it still over, are we still through / Since my phone still ain’t ringing, I assume it still ain’t you / I’ll have to mind to take the time to find somebody new / But I’m not too sure that I’m still over you.”

“Is It Still Over?” is on Old 8×10, Travis’s third studio record. In 1992, Travis included this song on Greatest Hits, Volume Two.

“Sunday In The South” by Shenandoah

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On Shenandoah’s sophomore The Road Not Taken record is “Sunday In The South”. The nostalgic tune was written by Jay Booker.

“Sunday In The South” is one of three No. 1 singles Shenandoah had in 1989. They also reached the top of the charts with “The Church On Cumberland Road” and “Two Dozen Roses”. All three songs are part of The Road Not Taken.

In 2024, Shenandoah teamed up with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean for a new version of “Sunday In The South”.

“Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That” by Dolly Parton

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The debut single from Parton’s White Limozeen album, “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” is an uptempo tune about undeniable attraction. The No. 1 single was written by Bob Carlisle and Randy Thomas.

“Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” starts with, “Why’d you come in here lookin’ like that / In your cowboy boots and your painted-on jeans / All decked out like a cowgirl’s dream / Why’d you come in here looking like that.”

Ricky Skaggs produced all of White Limozeen, including this song. Skaggs also played several instruments on the record, including mandolin and fiddle.

The video for “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” gave Parton a CMA Award nomination. The song was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

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