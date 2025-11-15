3 of the Most Unique Country Music Videos From the 1980s

Country Music Television, better known as CMT, began in 1983. The first video ever was a performance of Faron Young singing “It’s Four In The Morning”. In the decades since then, artists have used country videos to tell a story, often going to elaborate measures. But in the beginning, artists didn’t have the technology that they do now, making creating music videos an elaborate ordeal. We found three of the most unique country videos from the 1980s.

“Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That”

By the time Dolly Parton released “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” in 1989, she was already showing her prowess as an actress. So it stands to reason that her video for “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” tells the story of Parton casting for someone to be in her video.

In a surprising twist, the humorous video ends with Parton falling for someone who was just on set to move a piano.

“Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” is from Parton’s White Limozeen album. The song became her 22nd No. 1 single.

“80s Laides” by K.T. Oslin

Like Parton, K.T. Oslin also tells a story in “80’s Ladies”. The song, out in 1987 as the title track of Oslin’s debut album, was written solely by Oslin. The video for “80’s Ladies” seems innocent enough, with a group of friends saying farewell at a party, before Oslin and a friend end the night by looking at home videos.

But as the song continues, the story unfolds that Oslin and her friend are remembering another friend who passed away.

Oslin won her first Grammy for “80’s Ladies”, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

“Forty Hour Week (For A Livin’)” by Alabama

Alabama celebrates the everyday working man in “Forty Hour Week (For A Livin’)“. Written by Dave Loggins, Don Schlitz mand Lisa Silver, the 1985 single says in part, “Hello Detroit auto workers / Let me thank you for your time / You work a 40 hour week for a livin’ / Just to send it on down the line / Hello Pittsburgh steel mill worker / Let me thank you for your time You work a 40 hour week for a livin’ Just to send it on down the line.”

In “Forty Hour Week (For A Livin’)”, the video shows various workers doing real-life blue-collar jobs. It was an important message for Alabama to drive home, and a song they felt strongly about. Although he is not a writer on the song, it was reportedly lead singer Randy Owen’s idea to add a few notes of “America The Beautiful” at the end.

