3 Country Songs From the 1990s We’re Sure You’ve Never Heard, but Now You’ll Never Forget

In the wide world of music, sometimes a song or three gets lost in the shuffle. Sometimes you can lose track of great tracks even as you’re out on the hunt looking for them. But that’s why we’re here—to help! Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that have been lost to time and that need to be re-remembered. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s we’re sure you’ve never heard… but now you’ll never forget.

“You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” by Patty Loveless from ‘When Fallen Angels Fly’ (1994)

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Sometimes the sweetest songs are the ones we don’t give enough time to. And that’s the case when it comes to the lilting, lovely tune, “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” by Patty Loveless. As soon as it comes on the stereo, you begin to get sucked into the story. The tone, the acoustic guitar rhythms. As it plays, you wonder, Why haven’t I listened to this song more often? Patty Loveless has a way of stirring our hearts. She has a way of waking up our souls. And it happens on this song—so, remember it!

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“Almost Goodbye” by Mark Chesnutt from ‘Almost Goodbye’ (1993)

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If it’s great acoustic-driven country songs you like, we have another for you. Country music is perhaps at its best when it’s telling a story, and that’s just what “Almost Goodbye” by Mark Chesnutt is all about. You can feel the lyrics—you may even have lived them yourself. But as Chesnutt strums his six-string, you understand the emotions. This is the kind of song you put on after a breakup or when you need to be deep in your feels. So, if you’ve forgotten this one or never even heard it, put it on your emotive playlist today.

“I Let Her Lie” by Daryle Singletary from ‘Daryle Singletary’ (1995)

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The 1995 song “I Let Her Lie” by Daryle Singletary checks all the country music boxes. It’s clever, it’s heartfelt, it’s sad, it has characters you’ll remember, and a plot you won’t forget (after you’ve finally heard it). Infidelity is a tough subject to write about, but on this tune, Singletary nails the assignment with a great performance. You feel sympathy for him, you understand his plight. And most of all, you hope he doesn’t have to live this way again. Songwriters take note—this is how it’s done!

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage