3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

Country fans had a lot to love in the 1990s. After a bit of an up-and-down 1980s, the final decade of the 20th century provided fans of “three chords and the truth” a lot to enjoy. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that could bring people together. These are three tracks that not only entertained, but they got people arm-in-arm, belting out lyrics. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s that will get your friends singing.

“I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw from ‘All I Want’ (1995)

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Just reading the title of this song makes you want to sing. Sometimes when a country song’s chorus comes in, everything stops. The room halts, and everyone just shouts at the top of their lungs. It’s one of the greatest parts about being a music fan—unison. And on this 1995 offering from Tim McGraw, we all get a chance to stop, put down the pool sticks, set our beers on the bar top, put our arms around the person next to us, and sing!

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“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks from ‘No Fences’ (1990)

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It’s important to be self-deprecating once in a while. Even if you’re successful, no one wants to hear about your fancy cars and your bank account all the time. We’d rather hear about the night you hung out with some sordid folks and got into a little trouble. Indeed, that’s why this song from Garth Brooks was so popular. It showed the other side of success. But it did so by being supremely catchy. It’s also just a good time to sing the line, “I’ve got friends in looooooooowwww places!” Brooks gives us that joy. And it’s one that’s alerted saloons from California to North Carolina.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain from ‘Come On Over’ (1997)

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This crossover hit from 1997 blurs the line between country, rock, and pop. But perhaps that’s one of the reasons why it was so successful. Shania Twain knew how to draw your attention and how to keep it. She used wordplay and sticky rhythms on this offering to do just that. But when it comes to country songs of the 1990s, few were as ubiquitous as this one. And few were as fun to sing along to. There’s just something joyful about belting, “Man! I feel like a woman!” right along with Twain.

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