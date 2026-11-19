These three country tracks from the 2010s make bad decisions seem like great life choices. These tracks will make you want to shed your inhibitions and exercise lapses in judgment.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Drunk On A Plane” — Dierks Bentley

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“I took two weeks vacation for the honeymoon / A couple tickets all inclusive down in Cancun / I couldn’t get my money back so I’m in seat 7A / I’m getting drunk on a plane,” the lyrics to Dierks Bentley’s “Drunk On A Plane” read. Instead of fixing heartbreak in healthy ways, Bentley’s character in this 2010s country track is good at doing the self-detrimental thing.

This song makes wallowing in our sorrows sound like a great idea. You won’t want to pull yourself out of the dumps while listening to this song. This song will give you license to dig an even deeper hole in the wake of heartbreak.

“Cruise” — Florida Georgia Line

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“Well, baby, you a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise / Down a back road, blowin’ stop signs through the middle / Every little farm town with you,” the lyrics to Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” read. This song makes impulsive actions and aimless nights seem like the only option.

These bro-country pioneers broke the country mold with this track back in 2012. This song started a new tradition of country hits about rolling down your windows, blasting music, and letting your impulses run free. It became a familiar topic in 2010s country music, largely due to this song’s success.

“Crash My Party” — Luke Bryan

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“If you wanna call me, call me, call me / You don’t have to worry ’bout it, baby / You can wake me up in the dead of the night / Wreck my plans, baby, that’s alright / This is a drop everything kind of thing / Swing on by, I’ll pour you a drink / The door’s unlocked, I’ll leave on the lights / Baby, you can crash my party anytime,” Luke Bryan sings in “Crash My Party”. Inviting someone to wreck your plans isn’t usually a smart move, but Bryan makes it sound like the best thing that could happen. This song purports spontaneity, ignoring any pitfalls that come with it.

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