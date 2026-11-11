3 Famous Songs From 1970 That Are Connected to the Vietnam War

During the years in which the Vietnam War was being fought, there were a lot of songs written that unintentionally became anthems about the war. Some of them, however, were completely intentional. Here are some tracks from the year 1970 that are connected to Vietnam in some way.

“The Fightin’ Side Of Me” by Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard presents a more conservative perspective on the Vietnam War with “The Fightin’ Side Of Me”. While many people wrote songs during this time that protested the war, Haggard asks people to respect the country they live in instead of tearing it down.

Videos by American Songwriter

They’re walking on the fighting side of me

Running down a way of life our fighting

Men have fought and died to keep

If you don’t love it, leave it, let

This song that I’m singing be a warning

When you’re running down our country, man

You’re walking on the fighting side of me.

This song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and also graced the Billboard Hot 100.

“War” by Edwin Starr

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This song was first recorded by The Temptations, and then later recorded again by Edwin Starr, who took “War” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Temptations recorded this song before Starr. However, Motown head Berry Gordy didn’t want to have them release something so controversial as a single. This song was actually written about racial prejudice, as Starr explained to The Voice newspaper in 2001. For a lot of people that listened to it, however, “War” made a powerful statement about the war in Vietnam.

“The song was never about the Vietnam War,” he said. “It was about the neighborhood wars and the racial wars that were going on inside America at the time. It just happened to coincide with the war in Vietnam.”

“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young

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On May 4, 1970, the National Guard shot four students at Kent State University who were unarmed. The students were protesting the Vietnam War. Apparently, Neil Young saw some photos of the tragic event in Life Magazine and wrote this song in 20 minutes.

Tin soldiers and Nixon coming

We’re finally on our own

This summer I hear the drumming

Four dead in Ohio.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images