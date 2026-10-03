On This Day in 1966, Merle Haggard Released the Album With Multiple Titles That Became His First No. 1

On this day (October 3) in 1966, Merle Haggard released Swinging Doors. Later that year, it topped the country chart for two weeks, giving Haggard his first No. 1. It also contained his two biggest hits at the time–the title track and “The Bottle Let Me Down.” Interestingly, the LP has been listed under multiple names thanks to some questionable design choices and a partial re-release in the 1970s.

Haggard released four singles from his 1965 debut album Strangers. The title track was the only one of those to break into the top 10. “Sing a Sad Song” landed within the top 40. Early the next year, he released “Swinging Doors,” and it went to No. 5. His next single, “The Bottle Let Me Down,” went even higher, peaking at No. 3.

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Behind the scenes, Haggard had started honing in on the advice of Buck Owens. After finding a pair of top 10 hits, he looked long and hard at what made those songs different from his first album. Then, he went back to the studio with the Strangers. He also brought in session musicians. For instance, Glen Campbell and James Burton played guitar on the album. These extra players helped fill out his sound. It worked like a charm. He didn’t release another single that missed the top 10 until 1977.

The Confusion Around the Title of this Merle Haggard Classic

The cover of the album reads Swinging Doors and the Bottle Let Me Down. In smaller print, it says “plus” and lists the rest of the songs on the LP. Moreover, Swinging Doors is the title given on the spine and rear cover.

Still, the album has been listed as Swinging Doors and the Bottle Let Me Down in various places since its release. Merle Haggard added a third title to the mix a few years later.

In 1971, Haggard released High on a Hilltop. It is Swinging Doors without the songs “The Girl Turned Ripe” and “This Town’s Not Big Enough.” The tracklist is even in the same order.

[RELATED: Merle Haggard’s Ode to His Grandmother Was at No. 1 Exactly 3 Years After a Song Inspired by His Mom Was at the Top]

No matter what you call the album, it marks the point in Haggard’s career when he found his signature sound. It also produced two classic songs that remain fan favorites 60 years later.

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