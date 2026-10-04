3 Grunge Songs From the 1990s That Need To Be on Your Fall Playlist Stat

Grunge has just the right energy for fall. It’s upbeat enough to keep the summer energy going but somber enough to pair well with chillier, gloomier days. As the seasons change, revisit these three 1990s grunge masterpieces.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Tracks From the 1990s That Are More Meaningful When You Listen to Them With Friends]

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“Come As You Are” — Nirvana

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Well, we have to mention Nirvana here. No band is better for a fall-time listening session than Nirvana. They have just the right energy for a cloudy day wherein you don’t mind getting a little down in the dumps.

“Come as you are, as you were / As I want you to be / As a friend, as a friend / As an old enemy,” the lyrics to this gritty 1990s grunge track reads. You’ll instantly be in the right mood for an eerie but amped-up fall day. The next time the sun is hiding behind the clouds, put this song on to hear it in the way it was meant to be heard.

“Black Hole Sun” — Soundgarden

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This 1990s track has many different tones, but it is widely considered a grunge classic. “In my eyes, indisposed / In disguises no one knows / Hides the face, lies the snake / In the sun in my disgrace / Boiling heat, summer stench / ‘Neath the black, the sky looks dead,” the oh-so-grungy lyrics read, with no shortage of angst about them.

This isn’t a song most want to listen to when it’s sunny and 90 outside. No, this is a track for the darker days when getting a little somber is the call of the hour. If you’re looking for a song to help you transition your attitude into the colder months, look no further.

“Would?” — Alice In Chains

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Last but not least, we have another definite song of the grunge movement: Alice In Chains’ “Would?” This track captures everything great about this gritty genre. Listening to it puts the listener into a particular frame of mind; one that pairs perfectly with the autumnal blues.

“Into the flood again / Same old trip it was back then / So I made a big mistake / Try to see it once my way / Drifting body, it’s sole desertion / Flying not yet, quite the notion,” the lyrics read. Listening to them will put you in the dark, twisted mood that fall requires. Add it to your fall playlist expeditiously.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)