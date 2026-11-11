3 Hits From 1989 That Won Listeners Over by Crossing Genres

From Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again” to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”, crossover hits have been topping the charts for ages. Here are some crossover hits from the year 1989.

“You Got It” by Roy Orbison

Play video

“You Got It” might be a rock song at heart, but that didn’t stop it from making it to No. 7 on Billboard‘s US Country Songs chart. The track was written by Orbison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty, who had not collaborated on a song previously. This song is about being so in love with someone that you are willing to do pretty much anything for them. Anything they want, they got it, including your unwavering devotion.

Videos by American Songwriter

Every time I look into your lovely eyes

I see a love that money just can’t buy

One look from you, I drift away

I pray that you are here to stay.

“Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty

Play video

“Free Fallin’” is still a song that’s adored by both rock fans and mainstream pop listeners. This song was not only a No. 1 hit on Billboard back in its day, but “Free Fallin’” also managed to sneak its way into the top position on the US Album Rock Tracks chart. It also eventually topped the Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart in the US as well. This song is a perfect example of how a song doesn’t have to lean more one way than the other in terms of genre to be successful. As long as the melody is memorable and the lyrics connect, that’s really all that matters.

“Wild Thing” by Tone Loc

Play video

This song achieved success on the Billboard pop chart as a No. 2 hit and also on the rap charts. “Wild Thing” is all about picking up a chick and doing the “wild thing.” I think we can all figure out what that means. This song is a storytelling song, and it follows Loc running into multiple women out and about.

Introduce myself as Loc, she said “You’re a liar“

I said “I got it goin’ on baby doll, and I’m on fire“

Took her to the hotel, she said “You’re the king“

I said “Be my queen if you know what I mean

And let us do the wild thing.”

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images