“Choosin’ Texas” Isn’t the Ella Langley Song Sitting Atop This Massive 2026 List

While there were still a few months left in 2026, it was safe to say that the theme of the year was “Choosin’ Texas.” Released on her second studio album, Dandelion, Ella Langley had no idea that the track would become one of the biggest hits of her career. To make it better, the country singer was only getting started. With Langley having spent less than a decade in country music, she not only dominated the charts but completely took over the genre. And for those believing that Langley would be nothing but a one-hit wonder, she recently crossed another milestone thanks to “Be Her.”

When “Be Her” released in March, fans loved the rawness of the lyrics and helped it peak at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it snagged the No. 2 position. It also went No. 1 on the Canada Country chart. Although thrilled over the success of the song, when “Choosin’ Texas” hit the airwaves, it changed all of country music. And last week, it made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 hit in the US with 23 weeks.

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Setting a record on the Billboard Hot 100 was no easy feat. Before Langley, the record was held by the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. With the holiday season right around the corner, her classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will once again climb the charts. Yet, when it came to “Be Her,” not even “Choosin’ Texas” could compete with one of the best-selling songs in 2026.

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[RELATED: In a League of Her Own: Ella Langley Just Did What No Female Country Artist Has Done This Century]

The Secret To Ella Langley’s Success Was To Simply “Be Her”

Releasing the Top 10 list of best-selling songs throughout the year, some fans might believe that Langley would be at the top. And they would be right. But it wasn’t for “Choosin’ Texas.” Instead, proving her stardom went beyond the Lone Star State, “Be Her” surpassed songs by Drake, Stella Lefty, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, and Bruno Mars.

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Looking at the entire list, it included:

“Be Her” – Ella Langley “I Just Might” – Bruno Mars “Janice STFU” – Drake “Boston” – Stella Lefty “E85” – Don Toliver “I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen “Be By You” – Luke Combs “drop dead” – Olivia Rodrigo “Risk It All” – Bruno Mars “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” – Luke Combs

Best selling songs released in 2026 so far by total units (US):



#1 Be Her

#2 I Just Might

#3 Janice STFU

#4 Boston

#5 E85

#6 I Can't Love You Anymore

#7 Be By You

#8 drop dead

#9 Risk It All

#10 Sleepless In A Hotel Room — chart data (@chartdata) September 28, 2026

With Langley already beating Carey’s Christmas classic, “Be Her” gave the singer another reason to celebrate. “Choosin’ Texas” might have been impossible to escape, but it certainly wasn’t Langley’s only song taking over the year. And as the list above proved, those “one-hit wonder” claims were getting harder to defend by the day.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)