The Jackson 5 began in 1964 as The Jackson Brothers. The group was made up of siblings Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, and Michael Jackson. By 1969, the group, now known as The Jackson 5, released Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5, their first album. Ross was named on the record to suggest that she discovered the group, although that is not actually true.

Still, The Jackson 5 went on to have numerous hit singles, including these three songs. All out in the 1970s, they instantly put me in a good mood when I hear them today.

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“ABC”

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One of The Jackson 5’s early hits, “ABC” is their first single in 1970. Written by the songwriting group known as The Corporation, “ABC” is the title track of their sophomore album. It is also the group’s second consecutive No. 1 single.

A feel-good song, the chorus of “ABC” says, “A, B, C / Easy as 1, 2, 3 / Or simple as Do-Re-Mi / A, B, C, 1, 2, 3, baby, you and me, girl.”

Although The Jackson 5 surprisingly never won a Grammy Award, they received their first of two nominations for this song. They were nominated for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus. The trophy went to The Carpenters for “Close To You” instead.

“Dancing Machine”

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It might be physically impossible not to smile while listening to The Jackson 5’s “Dancing Machine”. The title track of their ninth studio album, “Dancing Machine” was released as a single in 1974. Hal Davis, Don Fletcher, and Dean Parks are the three writers of this song.

“Dancing Machine” starts with, “Oh, baby / Do it, baby / Dancing, dancing, dancing / She’s a dancing machine.“

Interestingly, “Dancing Machine” also appears on Get It Together, a record they released right before “Dancing Machine”.

“Little Bitty Pretty One”

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Although “Little Bitty Pretty One” wasn’t as big of a success as some of their other hits, it still reached the Top 20. Written by Bobby Day, Thurston Harris first released this song in 1957 with his band, The Sharps. In 1973, The Jackson 5 released this song as a single. “Little Bitty Pretty One” is the first single from their Lookin’ Through The Windows record.

“Little Bitty Pretty One” starts with, “Little bitty pretty one / Come on and talk to me / Lovey dovey lovely one / Come sit down on my knee.“

The Jackson 5 only had one other hit single from Lookin’ Through The Windows, and it’s the title track.

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