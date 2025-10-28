4 Songs From 1974 That Were Euphoric To Listen to for the First Time

There’s something so euphoric about listening to certain songs that you’ll eventually love for a lifetime, including songs that were released way back in 1974. Let’s revive your memory and remind you of one of the best eras for music, shall we?

“One Hell Of A Woman” by Mac Davis

This easy listening classic dropped back in March 1974 and became a fast hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “One Hell Of A Woman” by Mac Davis peaked at No. 11 on that chart. It did similarly well on the Canadian charts, too. This song about a man who loves his wife resonated with a lot of happily married men at the time, and it has really stood the test of time through the years.

“Benny And The Jets” by Elton John

This really wouldn’t be a list of euphoric songs from 1974 without mentioning at least one Elton John tune. And “Benny And The Jets” was definitely his most successful song of that particular year. This glam rock R&B jam is a standout single from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. It remains one of his most popular career hits. “Benny And The Jets” by Elton John was a No. 1 Hot 100 hit back in 1974, and it did similarly well in Europe, Australia, and elsewhere.

“The Loco-Motion” by Grand Funk Railroad

The original version of this fan-favorite pop tune was released by Little Eva back in 1962. It’s been covered quite a bit through the years, but one of the most noteworthy covers has to be Grand Funk Railroad’s 1974 take on the song. Their hard rock version of the song was a charting hit upon its release and reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 that year.

“Dancing Machine” by The Jackson 5

How about a classic from the beloved Jackson 5? “Dancing Machine” makes it to our list of euphoric songs from 1974 because it’s just so fun. I can’t imagine anyone heard this song back in the mid-1970s and could keep themselves from grooving alone. This disco-funk classic made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1974, and also topped the Hot Soul Singles chart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images