Johnny Cash composed songs that everyday folks could resonate with. His tunes seem somehow tailor-made for days when hard work is on the docket. Indeed, in many ways, the country legend’s songs were created for getting your hands dirty.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that are perfect for a hard day’s effort. Yes, these are three Johnny Cash songs we know you sing while doing lawn and garden work.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash from ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ (1957)

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Some songwriters and performers just have it. Some can write essentially whatever they want and audiences will not only eat it up, but they’ll sing right along with it. It’s true, while most music fans likely don’t consider themselves violent people, they’ll croon right along with Cash as he sings about killing a man outside of Reno just to watch him—well, you know the rest of the lyric. So, when you’re out there weeding out your garden and planting bulbs for next spring, this is a common tune to hum. It may seem strange, but it just works.

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash from ‘Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash’ (1963)

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Johnny Cash was known for singing over a railroad-like guitar rhythm. As the six-string chugged along, Cash would croon with his low voice, offering stories and observations about the world. Well, that technique was used especially well on Cash’s classic 1963 track, “Ring Of Fire”. Not only does the tune sound great, but the lyrics and imagery are incredibly vivid. You can see—even feel—the flames in Cash’s tune rise higher and higher. They’re practically scorching. So, when it’s time to do some mundane lawn work, this country offering can be a fun one to sing to spice things up.

“A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash from ‘At San Quentin’ (1969)

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While Johnny Cash is certainly known for a number of songs (including the ones above on this list), perhaps the track that best sums up his style is “A Boy Named Sue”. Could any other artist have sung this offering with such power and authority? Likely not. And when Cash sings it, we listen. We hear the story about the rough-and-tumble man who grew up with a girl’s name. And we learn the words as Cash belts them out. We learn them so well that we often sing them at home doing our chores, thankful our parents gave us names we love.

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