3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

The golden age of country was enlightening. Some of the greatest artists of all time in country music released songs during the 1970s that taught lessons as much as they let you tap your toes.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that stuck with us. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Pill” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Back To The Country’ (1975)

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It’s hard to talk about this song without getting political. But maybe that’s the point. Country star Loretta Lynn never shied away from a touchy subject. And on this tune from 1975, she looked right in the eyes of a hot-button issue, and she gave the world her thoughts. That’s what we should want from artists, right? These days, birth control is a third-rail issue, unfortunately. But Lynn shows why being smart about the subject is where it’s at.

“Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash from ‘Ragged Old Flag’ (1974)

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Pride. It’s important to have it, it’s important to feel it. And when it comes to your favorite music or your favorite nation, pride can be key. That’s the subject of this 1974 storytelling song from country star Johnny Cash. He sings about a small town with a ragged flag flying. At first, the flag seems foolish there, worn out. But then Cash learns the backstory of where it’s been, all it’s seen. Of course, the flag is a metaphor for the country it represents. And living life as a nation has its ups and downs. But in the end, we try to pull through.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’ (1978)

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This country track is not political at all. Instead, it’s a lesson. Even if you never play poker once, it’s important to listen up to country singer Kenny Rogers here. Life, as it were, is a gamble. It’s a game you have to know how to play. You have to know how to take risks, how to win, how to lose, and how to run. That’s what Rogers croons about here, step-by-step. And it’s impossible to forget once you’ve heard him.

Photo by Bob King/Redferns