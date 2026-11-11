3 Kris Kristofferson Songs We Know You Sing Along to on Hard Sunday Mornings

Weekend mornings are about waking up late, relaxing, and taking things easy. Well, unless your head aches, your mind groans, and you have a growling stomach that isn’t getting any quieter as time passes.

Here below, though, we wanted to explore a few songs that might just help a bit when things are harder than they should be. Indeed, these are three Kris Kristofferson songs we know you sing along to on hard Sunday mornings.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” by Kris Kristofferson from ‘Kristofferson’ (1970)

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When things aren’t going your way, music can help. Human beings go through a lot of emotions on a given day; there is a lot to think about, a lot to worry over. But when you hear the right song, sometimes you can feel like you’re not alone. Sometimes you can feel as if other people out there understand you. Well, that’s just what “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” by Kris Kristofferson offers. The country star gets it. He’s been there. He’s felt regret, worry. His head has throbbed like the Liberty Bell. And he sings about all that on this 1970 tune.

“Help Me Make It Through The Night” by Kris Kristofferson from ‘Kristofferson’ (1970)

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If you wake up on a Sunday morning, that means you’ve made it through a Saturday night. But just because you’re on the other side of the evening doesn’t mean you don’t want to revisit it in your mind. Maybe it was beautiful, maybe you met the love of your life. But maybe now, you’re alone with your thoughts. Did any of that even happen? Did you actually meet that person at the bar last night? Could it all be possible? Well, as you try to remember over breakfast, put on “Help Me Make It Through The Night” by Kris Kristofferson to help you.

“Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” by Kris Kristofferson from ‘The Silver Tongued Devil And I’ (1971)

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Sometimes when you’re in pain, the thought of love and affection is the only thing that can get you through. Well, that’s just what Kris Kristofferson sings about here. His voice transports you from your living room to some other heavenly arena. His croon, his lyrics, and the ideas of love we all dream of—those are the ingredients of this song. Even though love may one day slip through your fingers, it’s lovely to reminisce about on a song like this 1971 offering here.

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