3 Hit Songs Written but Not Originally Performed by Kris Kristofferson

In the world of music, there are unsung heroes and there are, well, sung ones. For a time, Kris Kristofferson was the former but since then he has most definitely become one of the latter. Not only because he and his work remain beloved but because his songs have literally been sung by many voices over the years.

Here below we wanted to examine that fact via three songs. A trio of tracks written by Kristofferson but ones he gave away to other artists before he considered recording them on his own. Indeed, these are three hit songs written but not originally performed by Kris Kristofferson.

“Me and Bobby McGee” by Roger Miller (1969)

Perhaps Kris Kristofferson’s most famous song, this track about two travelers was released first by Roger Miller in 1969. But the song was made more famous by the gravelly voiced rock singer Janis Joplin, who cut her own version not long after. That rendition was released posthumously on Joplin’s album Pearl and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And in between those offerings, Kristofferson recorded his own version for his debut LP Kristofferson in 1970. On the song, Miller sings about the traveling pair,

Busted flat in Baton Rouge, headin’ for the trains

Feelin’ nearly faded as my jeans

Bobbie thumbed a diesel down just before it rained

Took us all the way to New Orleans

I took my harpoon out of my dirty red bandana

And was blowin’ sad while Bobbie sang the blues

With them windshield whispers slappin’ time, and Bobbie clappin’ hands

We finally sang up every song that driver knew

“Once More With Feeling” by Jerry Lee Lewis from She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye (1970)

This song by Kristofferson was recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis for his 1970 LP She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye. Lewis’ version hit No. 2 on the Billboard country chart. It was also one of several Kristofferson songs Lewis recorded during his career, including a version of “Me and Bobby McGee.” Giving it a country croon, the “Great Balls of Fire” singer shared lyrics about wanting more from his love before they finally split for good, offering,

We’re just goin’ through the motions

Of the parts we’ve learned to play

Never quite together like before

But somehow darlin’ something good

Got lost along the way

And our song ain’t nothing

Special anymore

Let’s try it one more time

With feeling darlin’, take it from the top

Let me feel those tears a fallin’ babe

I don’t want to miss a single drop

Darlin’ make believe your makin’

Me believe each word you say

Try it once more with feeling

And we’ll call it a day

“I’ve Got to Have You” by Carly Simon from Anticipation (1971)

This song by Kristofferson first appeared on Carly Simon’s 1971 album Anticipation. The acoustic-driven track features Simon’s signature delightful yet melancholy voice. We are in her dream of love as she sings heartfelt lyrics, lusting, and hoping. Then the beat comes in and we know she means business. Indeed, on the thoughtful track, Simon sings,

You came smilin’ softly, shyly movin’

Easy as a dream up into my room.

And before I realized the danger

I found myself looking into your eyes.

Somewhere in their colors I saw promises

Of things I’d never seen before

It’s all over… I’ve got to have you.

