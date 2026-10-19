3 Lyrics From 1995 Songs by Country Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These 1990s country songs all feature beautifully poetic lyrics. Some are lighthearted, while others are deeply devastating, but they share the same structure. Each song touches listeners on a deeper level than most hits. They leave us in awe of their level of craftsmanship. These tracks are what country songwriting is all about.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Became Hits Without Following the Nashville Formula]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” — Vince Gill

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This simple but stunning track is one of the most beloved country songs of the 1990s. It’s a testament to this era’s emotionality. It’s a eulogy that has touched countless listeners, all of whom can relate to the tender lyrics.

“I know your life on earth was troubled / And only you could know the pain / You weren’t afraid to face the devil / You were no stranger to the rain,” the opening verse to this 1995 country staple reads. This track acknowledges life’s hardships and speaks to every listener. But in the same breath, it’s also an assurance against those struggles. It’s a poetic hand to hold through hard times.

“Dust On The Bottle” — David Lee Murphy

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This track is about enduring love. Sometimes love changes shape. The beginning of a relationship often looks nothing like its throes. In this song, David Lee Murphy delivers much-needed advice on the subject. As the characters point out in this narrative tale, even if something looks a little worse for wear on the outside, something can glitter beneath the surface.

“You’re still with me, and we’ve made some memories / After all these years, there’s one thing I’ve found / Some say good love, well, it’s like a fine wine / It keeps getting better as the days go by,” the poetic lyrics to this 1995 country song read. Through this metaphor, Murphy clarifies a part of life that can be hard to grasp.

“Check Yes Or No” — George Strait

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1990s country has plenty of love songs. But George Strait did things a little differently with “Check Yes Or No”. “Last night I took her out in a white limousine / Twenty years together she still gets to me / Can’t believe it’s been that long ago / When we got started with just a little note,” the lyrics read, delivering a masterclass in country storytelling.

This narrative track endures for a reason. The story is relatable, and Strait tells it in a poetically satisfying way.

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM)