3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Became Hits Without Following the Nashville Formula

These 1990s country songs didn’t follow the formula for the time. Instead, they challenged boundaries, rejected the norm, and blazed new trails. Despite their nonconformity, these songs became major hits during this era.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2006, George Strait Broke Conway Twitty’s Longstanding Record To Solidify His Place as the King of Country Music]

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“Independence Day” – Martina McBride

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Martina McBride didn’t stick to typical radio-friendly topics when she recorded “Independence Day”. This 1990s country song tackled some serious topics, from abuse to revenge. “Some folks whispered, some folks talked, / But everybody looked the other way / And when time ran out there was no one about / On Independence Day,” the lyrics read.

This song broke the traditional country formula of simple breakup songs or lush love songs. This track has a complicated narrator, which isn’t always what the powers that be want out of a hit. Nevertheless, the realities presented in this song spoke to generations of country listeners.

“Fast As You” — Dwight Yoakam

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A lot of the 1990s saw country get a pop crossover tinge. Dwight Yoakam rejected that idea with “Fast As You”. This track leaned into rockabilly hues, moving away from the radio-friendly tones that dominated many of his peers’ music. As it turns out, listeners were craving a little traditionalism, making this song a hit.

“Maybe I’ll be as fast as you / Maybe I’ll break hearts too / But I think that you’ll slow down / When your turn to hurt comes around,” the lyrics read, playing perfectly over the instrumental shuffle. This song didn’t follow trends, with Yoakam deciding to blaze his own trail.

“How Do You Like Me Now?!” — Toby Keith

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Toby Keith was always a rugged, independent kind of artist. As evidenced by “How Do You Like Me Now?!” In this 1990s country song, he rejects niceties and gets a little bitter. Though some tastemakers might’ve thought this song would turn off listeners, it did the exact opposite, earning Keith one of his biggest hits.

“How do you like me now, now that I’m on my way? / Do you still think I’m crazy standing here today? / I couldn’t make you love me, but I always dreamed about / Livin’ in your radio, how do you like me now,” the lyrics read. Many other male artists in this era were leaning into emotional ballads. Keith took a different path, pushing back at those who had done him wrong.

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)