3 Lyrics From 2010s Pop Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These 2010s pop songs all feature deeply poetic lyrics. Each artist dug deep into themselves to dredge up these stories and emotions. That exploration made the songs all the better, capturing real moments for fans to return to and revel in.

These aren’t your typical pop songs. They go much deeper than the genre usually allows. But that’s what made them so popular in the first place.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Pop Songs From the 2000s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 20+ Years Old]

“River Lea” — Adele

Play video

Adele has proven to be one of the most potent voices of the 2010s pop scene. From her powerful vocals to deeply personal lyrics, she’s a poet through and through. Many of her songs could make this list, but let’s go with “River Lea”.

“When I was a child, I grew up by the River Lea / There was something in the water, now that something’s in me / Oh, I can’t go back, but the reeds are growing out of my fingertips / I can’t go back to the river,” the lyrics read. When we listen to this track, we can’t help but be drawn into the story. It’s a visual hit with lyrics that stick with you long after the song stops.

“Ghostin’” — Ariana Grande

Play video

This 2010s release captures a very specific time for Ariana Grande. She was in a public relationship and privately grieving many things in her personal life and career. This song captures that battle.

“Though I wish he were here instead / Don’t want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I’m dreaming every now and then / And after all that we’ve been through / There’s so much to look forward to / What was done and what was said,” the lyrics read. Grande’s music up to this point had been lighter and more upbeat. This song marks a sonic shift, as she covers heavier topics.

“Holy Ground” — Taylor Swift

Play video

“I guess we fell apart in the usual way / And the story’s got dust on every page / But sometimes I wonder how you think about it now / And I see your face in every crowd,” Taylor Swift sings in the fan-favorite 2010s song “Holy Ground”. This track captures a whirlwind romance with pristine detail. Swift proved herself this era’s top pop songwriter many times over, but “Holy Ground” is a particularly potent example of her talent.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)