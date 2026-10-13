3 Pop Songs From the 2000s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 20+ Years Old

Maybe 20 years isn’t that long of a period for a tune to turn sour. But you’d be surprised by how dated some songs, particularly pop songs, sound after about two decades. Some even age terribly. That’s not the case for the following three pop songs from the 2000s, though, as each of these bangers still sounds fresh after all these years.

“Toxic” by Britney Spears from ‘In The Zone’ (2004)

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There’s no way I’d leave this absolutely iconic Britney Spears single off our list. Spears dropped banger after banger in the early aughts that even Gen Z are obsessed with today, but nothing really tops “Toxic”. It’s insanely catchy, Spears’ vocals are on-point, and the music video for the song is as memorable as it gets. I’d be bold enough to say that this song inspired pop stars that followed in Spears’ footsteps to get more cinematic with their music.

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“Toxic” by Britney Spears was a smash international hit when it was first released in 2004. The dance-pop jam peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” by Kylie Minogue from ‘Fever’ (2001)

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Kylie Minogue’s minimalist electronic pop delight, “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, is aptly titled. This song will get stuck in your head after just one spin, no matter when or where you hear it. This is a great example of the hypnotic pop tunes that stars were dropping in the early 2000s. But nobody did it quite like Minogue.

The techno-pop track “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” by Kylie Minogue was a No. 1 smash around the globe and a No. 7 hit on the Hot 100 in the US.

“One More Time” by Daft Punk from ‘Discovery’ (2000)

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Speaking of hypnotic catchiness, you can’t go wrong with some Daft Punk. “One More Time” is one of those 2000s pop songs that still manage to sound fresh. And that’s despite being about 26 years old at this point. It’s got a touch of the past, too. That disco vibe, those bouncy electronic rhythms that are reminiscent of 90s house… this entrancing hit deserved the love it got, and the love it still gets.

“One More Time” by Daft Punk was surprisingly not a massive hit on the Hot 100, peaking only at No. 61. But it did top the Dance Club Songs chart, among many other international charts, in 2000.

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