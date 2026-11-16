3 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics From 1997 That Every 90s Kid Remembers

The year 1997 had some really fun one-hit wonders. Here are some lyrics and songs from the year that have managed to become timeless in their own way.

“All For You” by Sister Hazel

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“Wonder if I’ll always be with you / But words can’t say, and I can’t do / Enough to prove, it’s all for you.”

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Technically, this song came out in 1994, along with the release of Sister Hazel‘s self-titled debut album. Three years later, the group re-released the song on their second album, …Somewhere More Familiar. It became their biggest hit. Ken Block, the frontman of Sister Hazel, wrote “All For You” before the band was even formed, but even then he knew this song had something special. He even told American Songwriter, “I had hooked up with Drew [guitarist/vocalist Andrew Copeland], and every time we played it [live], it would get a huge reaction, from the very first time we played it. And people would say, ‘Do you know you’ve written a hit song?’ I can tell you that I knew it was special.”

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

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“I get knocked down / But I get up again / You’re never gonna keep me down.”

This song is unforgettable in a silly, yet nostalgic kind of way. This song is an anthem for the working class, who, as Tom Whalley of shared, “keep fighting when the chips are down.” That explains the repetitive refrain. When you listen to those lyrics over and over again, it literally feels like you’re trying to push through something. Perhaps that’s what the members of Chumbawamba were hoping for when they wrote “Tubthumping”.

“B*tch” by Meredith Brooks

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“I’m a b*tch, I’m a lover / I’m a child, I’m a mother / I’m a sinner, I’m a saint / I do not feel ashamed.”

Meredith Brooks gets honest, candid, and unapologetic about who she is in “B*tch”. This song was written by Brooks and songwriter Shelly Peiken, who would eventually pen songs for Christina Aguilera and Jessie J. At the time, however, Peiken was feeling frustrated with her career. This song is moody and, in a way, vulnerable. It takes a lot of honesty and grit to showcase the angry side of yourself in a song.

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