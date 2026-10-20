3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Are Perfect for Your Next Wedding Playlist

Wedding DJs, listen up! We know it can be hard to put together a lengthy playlist for the big day. Music tastes can change depending on the party, time of celebration, and any other number of factors.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that will surely get things going. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that are perfect for your next wedding playlist.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

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This song brings several things to your next wedding playlist. Of course, on the surface, this is a love song, which is perfect for a marriage soundtrack. But the song also boasts that throwback soulful style that the early 1960s had in droves. Listening to this tune makes you feel like you’ve taken a time machine back some 60-plus years in the best of ways. Not only that, but when you put on this offering, just watch all your friends and family run to the dance floor to cut a rug. Indeed, “Do You Love Me” by The Contours might just be the perfect wedding playlist tune.

“Venus” by Shocking Blue (Single, 1969)

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Today, couples often want their weddings to feel retro. Sure, it’s one thing to throw a good party. But to do that while celebrating a decade like the 1960s? Well, that can make the special day that much more special! And if you want a retro playlist, then look no further than a song like “Venus” by Shocking Blue. Some tracks just sound like the era they’re from, and this tune is most assuredly on that selective list. Listening to it makes you feel like you’re wearing bell-bottoms and a hippie headband. It’s the best!

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen from ‘Surfin’ Bird’ (1964)

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Okay, everyone likes a good time at a wedding, and this goofy novelty song will provide just that. Your friends and family will be shrieking with excitement at the chance to act like maniacs while listening to this repetitive one-hit wonder from 1964. If you’ve ever wanted to belt out lyrics about a bird surfing on big waves, now is your chance! That’s what this track offers its happy listeners over and over and over.

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