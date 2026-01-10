3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That I Wanted More From

We all know the feeling—you hear a song that you’ve never heard before, and you perk up. You instantly try to find out who the artist is, what the song is all about. Where did that track come from? All of a sudden, you want more from that artist.

Well, when it comes to a few one-hit wonders from the 1960s, we understand. Below, we wanted to explore three songs from the hallowed decade that led us to want to hear more from the artist. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s we wanted to hear more from.

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

After hearing this song—yes, after hearing Astrud Gilberto sing it—don’t you crave more? Her voice seems like it was dropped down from some other planet. She gives the lyrics certain vocal inflections that you wouldn’t expect, and combines that with her Brazilian accent—it’s all so mesmerizing. Gilberto’s sound is like a travel agent handing you a plane ticket for a paradise you dreamed of during your horrible 9-to-5. How could you not want to hear more from this bossa nova and samba singer?

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

The singer of this song gives the directions. She tells you how the morning is going to go. Maybe you had a nice night together, and she has slept over. But she is not yours to shepherd throughout the day. No, in fact, she will tell you how it’s going to go. Indeed, this is the power that this song offered to its audience. Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts’ rendition is timeless—Rush’s strong and beautiful voice sets the template for future generations to own their lives.

“I Will Follow Him” by Little Peggy March from ‘I Will Follow Him’ (1963)

Watching this music video and listening to this song might make you think of the television show, Mad Men. Even the singer of this song shares the name of a central character in the program—Peggy. And while Peggy is great on the show, we want more from this Peggy, too. Her voice is magnetic. She is the pop Platonic Ideal. If she were a sports team, we’d want season tickets. That’s the appeal of this timeless track, even today!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images