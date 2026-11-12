3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Belong on Every Road Trip Playlist

There are certain songs that seem made for the road. Maybe they put you in a good mood. Maybe they help pass the time. Or maybe they just get people to tell stories. Whatever it is, songs are essential on a road trip. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that really complement the highway. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that belong on every road trip playlist.

“Yakety Sax” by Boots Randolph from ‘Yakety Sax!’ (1963)

Play video

This song offers two appealing things for a road trip. First, it’s an instrumental. That can be helpful on the highway. Sometimes you don’t want to hear or think about lyrics. Sometimes an instrumental can seem like the right soundtrack for the passing landscape out your window. That’s all great. Secondly, this tune is funny. It gives the world outside your car a goofy feeling. In other words, this tune is different. And everything about the song that makes it stand out is also what makes it great for the car.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto from ‘Sukiyaki And Other Japanese Hits’ (1963)

Play video

This song by Kyu Sakamoto has an amazing ability to put you in a good mood. It’s like a painting put to music, except you’ve never seen these colors before. The joy in Sakamoto’s voice is inescapable. His singing prowess makes him a legend. Indeed, this is one of the best-selling songs of all time, and it’s all because of the feeling it gives you. That’s why it’s perfect for your next road trip playlist. It will make the rugged highway feel a little easier.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

Play video

This is another instrumental song that can get you feeling good. As it plays on the radio, you can pretend you’re on a surfboard, not in a car. You can pretend you’re on a giant wave heading for the shore. If nothing else, this offering gets you to imagine new things. It gets you to pretend. It helps you to pass the time. And sometimes that’s all you really need when you’re out on a long road trip.

Photo by Sjöberg Bildbyrå/ullstein bild via Getty Images