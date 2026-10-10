3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Sound Completely Different Today

When Bob Dylan sang about the changing times in the 1960s, he was right. Ever since the seminal decade, there has been a great deal of transformation. Whether you’re talking music, politics, or any other subject—a lot has changed since then. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that have seemingly changed right under our noses. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that sound completely different today.

“Mr. Custer” by Larry Verne from ‘Mr. Larry Verne’ (1960)

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When this song came out in 1960, America had not yet abolished the military draft. War was afoot, and there were plenty of young people who were not equipped to fight. And yet they were summoned to do so. Well, that’s what this song is all about—a fearful young man with his knees knocking, asking to be relieved from his duties during wartime. Who can blame him, really? Indeed, some 13 years after this song was released, the US got rid of the draft—but in 1960? It was still very much a worry for many.

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“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

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Back when this tune came out in 1962, it was known as a “novelty song”. The Bobby Pickett track was new, different. That’s what helped it rocket up the Billboard charts. But now? Some six decades later? It’s a bit of a different story. We know all the ins and outs of the tune. We know all the characters and plot twists. “Monster Mash” is like a movie we’ve all seen 1,000 times. It’s great! But new and novel? Not exactly anymore.

“Harper Valley P.T.A.” by Jeannie C. Riley from ‘Harper Valley P.T.A.’ (1968)

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When “Harper Valley P.T.A.” by Jeannie C. Riley originally came out in 1968, social norms were different. Unlike today, skirts a bit shorter than the knee could be the subject of banishment back then. Indeed, fashion has changed quite a bit over time, especially for young gals. But when Riley released her signature single near the end of the 1960s, she knew she had to take a stand and make a statement. That’s what she did on the offering, and many music fans benefited as a result.

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