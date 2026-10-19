3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Are Perfect for Your Next Wedding Playlist

The 1970s might just be the best decade for a wedding playlist. There are so many songs to choose from that it almost feels like picking low-hanging fruit off a nearby tree. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from the era that we continue to return to often—especially on special occasions. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that are perfect for your next wedding playlist.

“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

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This 1974 track might just be the best love song of all time (and thus perfect for a wedding). When it comes to this tune, it’s not necessarily about any lyric or note. It’s about the feeling singer Minnie Riperton has and the feeling she transfers to her audience while singing. Listening to Riperton, we know what it means to be in love. We know what it means to feel that floating, electrified feeling. She delivers it openly and honestly. We can ask for nothing more. We just wish she was singing about one of us.

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“The Hustle” by Van McCoy from ‘Disco Baby’ (1975)

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Weddings are about two things. Food and dancing. Oh yeah, and the happy couple. But more than the “I do”, weddings are all about the party. People enjoy them because they get to cut loose on the dance floor (perhaps after a drink or five). Well, there might not be any song better for getting people to dance than “The Hustle” by Van McCoy. The 1975 disco track puts people in a good mood and gets their feet a-flying. Try it out at the next wedding you attend—it’s practically science!

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam from ‘Ram Jam’ (1977)

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People just love this song. The track is like a shot of coffee to your system. It electrifies your bones, turns your soul neon. The buzzing, rugged guitars put a twinkle in your eye. These are all great things when it comes to a wedding. You want your guests humming on all cylinders, and the 1977 offering “Black Betty” by Ram Jam is the classic rock grease that will get all those gears going.

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