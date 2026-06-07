3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s With Super-Amazing Opening Lines

Songwriters know—if you expect your audience to give you a lot of leeway or be patient with your music, you have another thing coming. And that’s especially true if you are an otherwise anonymous artist. Indeed, if you want to succeed, you’d better start your songs off with a bang.

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Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs that did just that. These are three songs from back in the day that knew how to begin. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s with super-amazing opening lines.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1973)

Drama is the key to any great work. And clearly, the folks in Stealers Wheel understood the assignment. The group’s hit song “Stuck In The Middle With You” opens with a dramatic scene set by the lyrics that begin, “Well, I don’t know why I came here tonight / I got the feeling that something ain’t right.” Immediately, there are questions. Right off the bat, we wonder why the singer came here tonight, we wonder what isn’t right. And with each question, the song has us in its grasp that much more.

“Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band from ‘Starland Vocal Band’ (1976)

When the harmonious group Starland Vocal Band opens this acoustic-driven track with the lines, “Gonna find my baby, gonna hold her tight / Gonna grab some afternoon delight”, we can’t help but want to know more. Normally, such amorous intentions are hidden in music. Often, there are metaphors or double entendres afoot. But not with Starland. They put their business on front street. Right off the top, they’re talking about daytime lovemaking. Uh, sure! We’ll keep listening!

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon from ‘Excitable Boy’ (1978)

Warren Zevon opens this strange song with the line, “I saw a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand“. And the result of that lyrical choice is a 100% attention rate from his listeners. Who can turn away from a track that immediately talks about werewolves and Chinese food? Zevon then says the werewolf is walking “through the streets of SoHo in the rain“. Again, we’re hooked. What is this scene? What is happening? The only recourse is to keep listening to find out. Now that’s songwriting!

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